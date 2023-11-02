Fahmi applies to nullify ex-Finas CEO’s suit

Fahmi also asked for all court proceedings to be halted pending the outcome of the striking out application. Nasir claimed he was unlawfully terminated from employment five months before the expiry of his two-year contract.

By a writ and statement of claim filed on June 28, Nasir is seeking a declaration that a May 31 termination letter signed by Kamil is null and void under the law. Nasir said the premature termination of his appointment had caused him embarrassment and mental stress.

He said his appointment was governed by the Statutory Bodies (Discipline and Surcharge) Act 2000 and the minister could terminate his services by giving him a 30-day notice or pay him one month’s salary instead of the notice period.However, he said the termination was done in bad faith and he was not given a good reason for his removal.

He argued that Finas did not have a validly constituted board of at least nine people at the time. As there were only four people, the board was therefore not empowered to issue a termination letter, he claimed.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Fahmi: CEO diberi ruang laksana hala tuju baharu FinasKUALA LUMPUR: Ketua Pegawai Eksekutif (CEO) Perbadanan Kemajuan Filem Nasional Malaysia (Finas) yang baharu Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib diberi ruang...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Fahmi: Finas new CEO given space to steer agency’s new directionKUALA LUMPUR: The new chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib has be...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Datuk Azmir Saifuddin kini CEO FinasDatuk Azmir Saifuddin kini CEO Finas

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Azmir Saifuddin is new Finas CEOKUALA LUMPUR: A driver drove straight to the Cyberjaya fire station after seeing a large python emerging from the hood of his moving car.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Azmir Saifuddin dilantik CEO FinasFinas dalam kenyataan hari ini memaklumkan pelantikan itu adalah bagi tempoh dua tahun hingga 31 Okt 2025.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Azmir Saifuddin appointed as new Finas CEOHis appointment is effective from tomorrow and is for a two-year period.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕