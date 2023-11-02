Extreme weather causes spike in hospitalisations in Australia: REPORT

According to the report, which was published by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) on Thursday, the number of Australians admitted to hospital for injuries associated with extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, bushfires and storms, has grown over the last decade.

It found that between 2012 and 2022, extreme heat sent more Australians to hospital than any other environmental condition. Between 2012 and 2022, there were 9,119 hospitalisations for injury in Australia directly attributable to extreme weather and between 2011 and 2021, there were 677 deaths.

“Evidence has shown that over the past three decades, there has been an increase in the frequency and severity of extreme weather conditions, such as extreme heat, bushfires, extreme cold, rain and storm-related events,“ AIHW researcher Heather Swanston said in a media release.The report found that hospitalisations spiked every three years and gradually increased from 1,027 in 2013-14 to 1,033 in 2016-17, and 1,108 in 2019-20.

Exposure to excessive natural heat was the most common cause of hospitalisation in all states and territories except Tasmania, the report said. Extreme cold accounted for less than 10 per cent of injury hospitalisations in the 10-year period analysed but more than 35 per cent of deaths.

The report said bushfire-related injuries increased during years with an El Nino event in the Pacific Ocean, which is associated with hotter and drier weather in Australia.

