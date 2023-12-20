New year, new you, that’s how the saying goes, right? Every year, we set resolutions like losing weight, trying a social media detox, or even quitting smoking. These are great resolutions, but the thing is, we often repeat the same resolutions each New Year without truly sticking to any of them. So, let’s spice up the beginning of 2024 by exploring the most bizarre foods in Malaysia! 1. Buffalo Penis Soup @ Sup Haji Abu This dish isn’t for the faint-hearted.
At Sup Haji Abu, you can find this herbal, lightly-spiced soup crafted with bulls’ penises and served alongside slices of Bengali bread. Referred to as pizzle or torpedo soup, it’s said to be an aphrodisiac and believed to promote men’s health. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but, hey, you won’t know until you give it a shot, right? Location: 24, Jalan Doraisamy, Chow Kit Operating hours: Open daily, 4pm-4am 2. Sago Worms @ My Native Sabah Sago Worms or Butod are these cool delicacies in Sabah and Sarawak that locals have been munching on for age
