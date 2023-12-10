Exploring the Different Types of Cafés in Malaysia

Simply put, Malaysians LOVE their cafés, to the point that café-hopping is the latest trend that more of us have been having fun with. But unlike last time, cafés have since evolved to have their own uniqueness, from sharing their profound love for sourdough pastries to those that are all about aesthetics. Read on to find out if you’ve explored every type of café that we have in the country! 1.

The humble coffee enthusiast: No-frills + cheaper coffee A favourite amongst working adults or broke thrifty students, they tend to serve ONLY coffee with minimal or no snacks. These modest establishments sometimes come in half-shop-lots or kiosks with little to no seatings, not to mention they’re usually near offices. 2. The influencer: All for the Gram Here’s where you can get aesthetic café photos akin to your stylish friend(s) or favourite influencers on Insta. The ‘influencers’ put A LOT of painstaking care into their atmosphere and interior design, to the extent that they even do full-on professional landscaping





