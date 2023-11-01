Explain ‘balanced perspective’ rule, opposition MP tells govt

PETALING JAYA: A Perikatan Nasional MP has urged the government to explain the guidelines for the Palestine Solidarity Week programme in schools especially on providing a balanced explanation on the conflict.

“Does this mean the school needs to display images representing Israel? Is this what they (the education ministry) means?” Afnan Hamim Taib Azamudden said at a press conference at the Parliament lobby.

The Alor Setar MP said the solidarity week was meant to show support for Palestine and “not both parties”.The newly elected PAS Youth chief said he hoped education minister Fadhlina Sidek would provide clarification on the matter tomorrow during the Ministers’ Question Time tomorrow.

Afnan was referring to the guideline shared by Fadhlina which states that schools should refrain from showcasing a one-sided perspective of the conflicts.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: KPDN Kedah sita mesin pembungkus beras dan 9,000 liter dieselALOR SETAR: Kementerian Perdagangan Dalam Negeri dan Kos Sara Hidup (KPDN) Kedah merampas sebuah mesin pembungkus beras dalam Op Beras Putih Tempatan ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Consumers told to report immediately if chicken prices excessiveALOR SETAR: The public is advised to immediately report to the Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Ministry (KPDN) if they find the price of chicken an...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Penjana Kerjaya: Company owner claims trial to submitting false documents to SocsoALOR SETAR: A company owner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to seven charges of submitting false documents to Social Security Orga...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Woman claims trial to falsely claiming RM24,500 under Penjana KerjayaThe company owner was alleged to have committed the offence at the Socso office in Alor Setar on June 22, 2021.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Consider pursuing religious status case in civil court, court tells family, MAISPUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has suggested to a Hindu family and the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) to explore the possibility of pursuin...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Stop talking about wiping out PTPTN debt, minister tells MPsHigher education minister Khaled Nordin says the government cannot afford to wipe out the debt of 3.86 million borrowers.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕