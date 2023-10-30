Expired vaccines cost RM505mil, says PAC report

The Public Accounts Committee’s report said there was still an excess of vaccines due to decreased vaccination demand, delays in receiving vaccine supplies and donations from foreign countries.

“Although the shelf life of the vaccines had been extended up to 18 months from the production date, 8.5 million vaccine doses costing RM505 million still expired as of June 1, 2023,” read the report. However, there was still an excess of vaccines due to “decreased vaccination demand, delays in receiving vaccine supplies and donations from foreign countries”.

It said even though Pharmaniaga Logistic Sdn Bhd lacked experience and expertise in procuring medical equipment such as ventilators, the firm was instructed to make an upfront payment for the ventilators due to its “existing relationship with the health ministry”. headtopics.com

“To date, the uncertainty surrounding the company’s role in this matter has hindered the legal action process from being carried out,” it added. “A review of the tender documents submitted by the company to the PAC revealed that warranties were indicated by the supplier.”

Previously, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii called on the government to take action against those responsible for the purchase of 93 defective ventilators that cost the government RM13 million. The report added that due to the extraordinary global situation at the time, emergency procurement measures were put into place to secure supplies of vaccines, ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other equipment needed to combat the spread of the virus. headtopics.com

“Failure to make swift decisions would have denied countries the opportunity to obtain essential supplies and, ultimately, resulted in loss of lives,” the report read.

