Expired vaccines cost RM505mil, says PAC

“Although the shelf life of the vaccines had been extended up to 18 months from the production date, 8.5 million vaccine doses costing RM505 million still expired as of June 1, 2023,” the report said.The report, which was published on the Parliament website today, stated that the health ministry had procured the vaccines based on projected demand.

The PAC also found that the deliberations, assessments and decisions for the procurement of ventilators were conducted using WhatsApp instead of standard procedures due to lockdown constraints and the urgency at that time.

“To date, the uncertainty surrounding the company’s role in this matter has hindered the legal action process from being carried out,” it added.The committee also found discrepancies in the information provided by the health ministry and Pharmaniaga Logistics on the warranties for 136 ventilator units. headtopics.com

However, the PAC discovered that these tender documents did not cover all 136 ventilator units and that there was an insufficient number of acknowledgment receipts. He said the negligence of those involved in the procurement had not only wasted public funds but compromised the quality of healthcare.

“At that moment, the world was grappling with a crisis of medical equipment shortages, leading to fierce competition to acquire these medical supplies. Its report also revealed that a majority of the PPE procured could still be used before their expiration date. It said 850,000 units of boot covers, costing RM927,000, were set to expire by the end of 2024.The committee recommended that government procurement officials ensure public interest is safeguarded during emergencies and that proper documentation is diligently carried out. headtopics.com

