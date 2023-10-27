: The threats against Malaysia for its strong stance in advocating the Palestinian cause indicate that Malaysia's approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict is effective.

Geostrategy expert Prof Dr. Azmi Hassan said Malaysian leaders need to be vocal in advocating for the Palestinian people's issues because Israel openly defies international law and humanitarian principles.

Azmi, who is a Senior Fellow at Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's position on the Palestinian issue today is in line with previous leaders' stance in wanting an end to the aggression in the troubled region. headtopics.com

“Datuk Seri Anwar, however, is more vocal in voicing Malaysia's position. It does not mean the Prime Minister is trying to steal the limelight to gain popularity,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to Azmi, Malaysians should be proud of leaders who dare to bring the country's voice and stance to the international stage. Anwar, during his speech at the Malaysia Stands with Palestine rally on Tuesday, revealed that he had received threats from foreign countries in response to his outspoken stance on the country’s position. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute (ASLI) chief executive officer Danial Rahman, when contacted, said the prime minister's support for the Palestinian people is not to gain popularity but rather a consistent struggle that dates back to a long time ago.

“His (the Prime Minister's) efforts reflect the position of Malaysians, who are genuinely concerned about the oppression faced by the Palestinians and who oppose the violence by the Israeli government,” he said. headtopics.com

