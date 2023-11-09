Experts Support Government's Initiative to Empower Syariah Court

Experts say the government’s initiative to form a special committee to empower and elevate the status of Syariah Court is a good move and should be implemented immediately. Universiti Putra Malaysia, Faculty of Modern Languages and Communication, “Wacana Aqidah, Fiqh dan I’jaz al-Quran” Lecturer, Assoc Prof Dr. Mohd Sukki Othman said Syariah law often faced numerous challenges, particularly when there was an overlap of jurisdiction with the Civil courts.
He said basically Article 121 (1A) of the Federal Constitution gave the Syariah Court absolute power to adjudicate all cases involving matters related to Islam. However, the underlying conflict related to this provision arises when there are issues, such as the dissolution of marriage due to the conversion of one of the parties, he said. “Starting from the dissolution of marriage, the conflict escalates to child custody and the status of their religion. Therefore, the differences in legal practices of the Civil Court and Syariah Court should be clarified and harmonise
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »
Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »