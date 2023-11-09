Experts Support Government's Initiative to Empower Syariah Court

Experts say the government’s initiative to form a special committee to empower and elevate the status of Syariah Court is a good move and should be implemented immediately. Universiti Putra Malaysia, Faculty of Modern Languages and Communication, “Wacana Aqidah, Fiqh dan I’jaz al-Quran” Lecturer, Assoc Prof Dr. Mohd Sukki Othman said Syariah law often faced numerous challenges, particularly when there was an overlap of jurisdiction with the Civil courts.

He said basically Article 121 (1A) of the Federal Constitution gave the Syariah Court absolute power to adjudicate all cases involving matters related to Islam. However, the underlying conflict related to this provision arises when there are issues, such as the dissolution of marriage due to the conversion of one of the parties, he said. “Starting from the dissolution of marriage, the conflict escalates to child custody and the status of their religion. Therefore, the differences in legal practices of the Civil Court and Syariah Court should be clarified and harmonise





theSundaily » / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SC lancar Panduan Maqasid Al-Syariah untuk Pasaran Modal IslamPanduan itu menggariskan prinsip-prinsip universal bagi meningkatkan kelebihan daya saing pasaran modal Islam (ICM)

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Nama atlet MMA Islam termasuk Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhacez ditulis pada bom IsraelNama atlet MMA Islam termasuk Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhacez ditulis pada bom Israel

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Consider pursuing religious status case in civil court, court tell family, MAISPUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has suggested to a Hindu family and the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) to explore the possibility of pursuin...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Consider pursuing religious status case in civil court, court tells family, MAISPUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has suggested to a Hindu family and the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) to explore the possibility of pursuin...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Law firm fails in final appeal to recover RM16mil in feesCourt of Appeal says it is bound by last year’s majority Federal Court ruling.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

PN mahu berhimpun berkait Enakmen Syariah KelantanPN ambil berat tindakan dua peguam memohon Mahkamah Persekutuan membuat pengisytiharan berhubung 20 peruntukan Enakmen Jenayah Syariah Kelantan.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »