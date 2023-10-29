Experts: Brandishing toy weapons on school grounds plain wrong, engage students in meaningful discussions on Israel-Palestine conflict instead

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Even before the Education Ministry-backed Palestine Solidarity Week officially kicked off in Malaysia’s schools yesterday, videos of teachers and students holding toy weapons to express solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with Israel went viral last week.

"The people involved did not have a 'security' mindset when they did the act — which is dangerous and politically wrong — all in the name of having fun. Kids like playing with guns so teachers want to have a good time, but the strategy is not right," Ahmad El-Muhammady said. He said it was "OK to show support for Palestine" but noted this is a "sensitive issue", adding: "And with Malaysia being a multicultural and multiracial country, things like this will raise eyebrows."

"They are a group of people, a race, and we cannot condemn people, just the act. Victims of Hamas are also asking people not to seek revenge and for an end to the fighting. If we don't maintain our composure, bad things can happen," he said.

Screenshot of a video showing teachers marching to show their solidarity with Palestine in a school, with several of them brandishing toy firearms. “The video screenshot of a man holding a ‘toy’ weapon and two children also holding ‘toy’ weapons appears to advocate ‘violence’ within a public education institute that represents Malaysians of all races and religions. This is clearly not humanitarian advocacy by the school that did this.

Andrin cautioned that teachers in the school in Malaysia who were seen in a recent video wearing balaclavas and holding toy weapons "might be just the ticket to sway or strengthen an opinion or an interest". He further warned of the risk that radical and terrorist groups could capitalise on such influences.

