“This has created a massive urban-rural gap and constitutes a complete disregard for the principle of ‘One Person, One Vote, One Value’,” its director, Danesh Prakash Chacko, said in a statement today.

Danesh said the past national redelineation exercise was inadequate, with insufficient communication to inform voters, local authorities and state governments about the potential effects of the matter.ADVERTISEMENT

With the future redelineation exercise in mind, he suggested that the EC restrict the size of state constituencies to within plus or minus 20% of the average state constituency size. As part of preparing for this redelineation exercise, Danesh said, Tindak Malaysia has launched a portal to help voters, local authorities, political parties and even the EC in formulating fair electoral boundaries in Sarawak.He said the EC’s officials have been provided the link to the portal, as well as an explanation on its proposals. The portal also provides a platform for voters to share their feedback following the redelineation.

Previously, the EC reportedly said a redelineation of electoral boundaries can only be done in 2026 since the constitution only allows this to take place once every eight years. However, the redelineation of Sarawak’s electoral lines was conducted in 2015, with a motion on the matter passed by the Dewan Rakyat in December that year.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Expect redelineation exercise in Sarawak soon, says election watchdogTindak Malaysia says the state constituencies are ‘grossly malapportioned’, with Senadin having more than 68,000 voters while Gedong only has 10,000.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: Expect redelineation exercise in Sarawak soon, says election watchdogPETALING JAYA: An election watchdog expects the Election Commission (EC) to conduct a redelineation exercise in Sarawak soon, with the last exercise carried out eight years ago.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

UMONLİNE: Sarawak mahu lahirkan lebih ramai kepakaran dalam bidang TVETSarawak mahu lahirkan lebih ramai kepakaran dalam bidang TVET – Premier Sarawak

Source: UMonline | Read more »

UMONLİNE: Malaysia, Belanda perkukuh hubunganPETALING JAYA: Malaysia dan Belanda memperkukuhkan hubungan bagi memperoleh manfaat untuk kedua-dua negara tersebut.

Source: UMonline | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: Sarawak to set up own assessment exam for Year 6 pupilsPETALING JAYA: A Sarawak minister said the state is determined to develop its own assessment examination for Year 6 pupils in all government schools.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Hajiji: Kilang kaca baharu Kibing bukti kejayaan pelan Sabah Maju JayaKOTA KINABALU: Pembukaan kilang Sabah Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd bernilai RM3 bilion menjadi bukti kejayaan pelan pembangunan Hala Tuju Sa...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »