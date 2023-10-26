HEAD TOPICS

Exorcising ghost of Oct 27, 1987

 / Source: staronline

PETALING JAYA: It was contrasting fortunes for shuttlers Lee Zii Jia and Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles second round of the French Open.

Source

staronline

Exciting for journalists, who were enthralled by what was going on; but tragic for the victims of one of the biggest purges in the country.

Exciting for journalists, who were enthralled by what was going on; but tragic for the victims of one of the biggest purges in the country.

Read more:
staronline »

Mavcom orders MYAirline to submit written explanation by Oct 27A woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Palestine Solidarity Week at all MOE educational institutions from Oct 29PUTRAJAYA: All educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) will be holding Palestine Solidarity Week from Oct 29 to Nov 3, in respo... Read more ⮕

Maybank customers will only be able to activate Secure2u at ATMs starting Oct 31JOHOR BARU: Many Malaysians working across the Causeway are planning holidays and home renovations as the Singapore dollar surged to a new high against the ringgit. Read more ⮕

Fuel prices Oct 25-Nov 1: Unchanged across the boardMobile phone networks that don’t enforce security protocols will have to reimburse victims of certain phishing scams – a ruling that already applies to financial institutions. Read more ⮕

Industrial area in Ara Damansara closed off after ammonia gas leak at ice factoryKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — An ice factory in Taman Perindustrian Jaya, Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya and the area surrounding was closed to the public following an ammonia gas leak at... Read more ⮕

Israel preparing ground invasion of Gaza, says NetanyahuIsrael has carried out intense bombardment following the Oct 7 attack by Hamas. Read more ⮕