Ex-wife loses suit against EPF, former mother-in-law

Unable to claim the funds from the board due to the nomination, Shing Ying filed her application in court 18 months later, naming the board and her former mother-in-law as defendants. She also sought an order prohibiting the board from releasing money to her former mother-in-law in accordance with the nomination.

“The plaintiff (Shing Ying) sought to attribute the lack of prompt action to her former solicitors. I found her explanation unsustainable, considering that her previous solicitors were not present in court to provide their account.

She also found that although the court order required Tze Pei to withdraw funds from his EPF account within 14 days, there was “no condition contingent upon his failure to comply”.“Given the responsibility for withdrawal of the EPF funds rested with the deceased, his failure to act necessitated action by the plaintiff, which she had not undertaken.”

