Ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear named interim CEO of OpenAI

OpenAI named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Sam Altman is set to join backer Microsoft in a surprise turn of events for the startup at the heart of an artificial intelligence boom.





Sam Altman in talks to return to OpenAI after oustingSam Altman, the just ousted CEO of OpenAI, is discussing a possible return to the company behind the ChatGPT bot even as he considers launching a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture, a person briefed on the matter said yesterday.

OpenAI Faces Turmoil as CEO is OustedOpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has been mysteriously ousted by the board of directors. Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear has been recruited as his replacement. OpenAI, known for its AI-generated chatbot ChatGPT, is now facing a period of uncertainty.

OpenAI's GPT Lets You Create Custom ChatGPT Chatbots Without Needing To CodeOpenAI announced a new and more powerful artificial intelligence model called GPT-4 Turbo and with it, the company introduced GPTs. This is a new option for

OpenAI sees a future of AI ‘superpowers on demand’Allowing user-built ChatGPT versions at reduced pricing could fuel the spread of the technology.

OpenAI sees a future of AI ‘superpowers on demand’SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 8 — ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Monday moved to entice developers with lower prices and the ability to easily tailor artificial intelligence “agents” to help...

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI releases chatbot ‘Grok’Elon Musk's AI startup xAI has released a new chatbot called Grok that supposedly outperforms OpenAI's ChatGPT-3.5 in several academic tests.

