Ex-Convict Charged with Sexually Assaulting Younger Sister

KOTA BAHRU: Only days out of prison, an ex-convict was brought to the Sessions Court here today and charged with two counts of sexually assaulting his younger sister.

The offence, under Section 15 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, was allegedly committed in a house here at 10 pm last April 6.

Ex-Convict Sexually Assaulting Younger Sister Court Charges

