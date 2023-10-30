Ex-Bukit Assek rep blasted for asking Sarawak ministry to issue directives on ‘Palestine Solidarity Week’ for schools in state

Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee (pic) likened the former Bukit Assek assemblywoman’s call to asking the State Ministry for Education, Innovation and Talent Development to clean up the ‘mess started by someone else’.

He said MEITD has more important tasks at hand such as elevating the standard of education in Sarawak and working on the blueprint to provide free tertiary education for Sarawakian students studying in the five state-owned institutions of higher learning.

“YB Chong had issued a statement recently that he had confirmed with the Deputy Minister of Education Lim Hui Ying that it is not compulsory for schools in Sarawak to organise the programme of Palestine Solidarity Week. Isn’t this suffice for schools in Sarawak to be properly informed and advised on the matter? headtopics.com

The Nangka assemblyman added: “They have to clean up their own mess. In any event, they have to revoke their own directive.” Towards this end, Dr Annuar pointed out that directing the blame to MEITD is most unfair, as the “mess” did not originate from the state’s ministry.

