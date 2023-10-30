Joshua Bowles, 29, repeatedly stabbed the unnamed woman, who was working at British intelligence agency GCHQ, in March near its base at Cheltenham in western England. — Reuters ifile picLONDON, Oct 30 — A former British intelligence worker who tried to kill a US National Security Agency (NSA) employee in a “premeditated, targeted and vicious attack” was jailed today for 13 years.

Joshua Bowles, 29, repeatedly stabbed the unnamed woman, who was working at British intelligence agency GCHQ, in March near its base at Cheltenham in western England.Advertisement “Due to the size and resourcing, American intelligence represents the largest contributor within the intelligence community so made sense as the symbolic target. I consider GCHQ just as guilty.”

Bowles, who lived in Cheltenham, pleaded guilty in August to the attempted murder of the woman, known only as 99230. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man who tried to stop the attack. Prosecutor Duncan Penny told London’s Old Bailey on Friday that Bowles launched the attack outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham after researching two other US nationals who had also worked for the NSA at GCHQ.In one of his police interviews, Bowles said: “The system is rigged. I believe the intelligence community helps ensure this rigging, this view has been reinforced by my time working at GCHQ. headtopics.com

Penny said Bowles’s motivations “demonstrate that his use of serious violence against 99230 was designed to influence the UK government, by inference, not to work with or not to work as closely with the US National Security Agency and/or was designed to intimidate those working at GCHQ”.

Penny also said Bowles described himself as a terrorist after the attack, saying to one witness: “I make a pretty shit terrorist, don’t I?” Bowles’ lawyer Tim Forte argued Bowles carried out the attack as a result of his social isolation and depression combined with his grievance against GCHQ.However, Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said on Monday that Bowles had carried out a “politically-motivated attack” and sentenced Bowles to a minimum of 13 years in jail. — Reuters headtopics.com

Thousands join pro-Palestinian protests in London to demand Gaza ceasefireLONDON, Oct 28 — Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in central London today to demand the British government call for a ceasefire after Israel’s military... Read more ⮕

Hamas seeks to free 8 Russian-Israeli hostages taken in Oct 7 attackThe action comes after Russia, which has good relations with the Palestinian group, requested their release. Read more ⮕

Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll 8,005 since Oct 7GAZA, Oct 29 — The total death toll in Gaza rose to 8,005 people today, a statement released by the health ministry in Gaza said. — Reuters Read more ⮕

47 mosques, 3 churches damaged in Gaza Strip since Oct 7: Media officeGAZA CITY: Continuous Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 have led to the destruction of 47 mosques and damage to three churches, the local ... Read more ⮕

MYAirline, i-Serve probe: Treasury assistant to be out on bail Oct 30 eveningThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Tackling public fund leakage among focus at Parliament on Oct 30The Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕