Ex-AG Apandi loses RM10m defamation suit appeal against Kit Siang over 1MDB-related article

The Court of Appeal chaired by Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail unanimously ruled that Lim had successfully raised the defence of fair comment and justification to ward off the RM10 million suit.The other two judges on the Bench were Datuk M. Gunalan and Datuk Azmi Ariffin.Lawyer Rueben Mathiavaranam appeared for Apandi while Lim was represented by Sangeet Kaur Deo. Both men were present in court.

Mohamed Apandi, who was the AG from July 27, 2015, to June 4, 2018, contended that the libellous words were untrue and written with the intention of tarnishing his image and credibility for cheap publicity.

On May 23 last year, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur dismissed Mohamed Apandi’s suit against the DAP veteran. The High Court ruled that the former lawmaker was justified in questioning Mohamed Apandi’s dismissive attitude to act on 1MDB and subsequently exonerated former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak of any criminal wrongdoings.

