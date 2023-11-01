Ewon Benedick: Tekun Nasional channels RM8.85b financing to micro entrepreneurs since 1998

“The allocation under Budget 2024 for Tekun financing schemes is RM330 million. I am confident that Tekun Nasional will allocate additional internal funding on top of the government allocation to be utilised by the country’s micro-entrepreneurs,” he said when winding up the debate on the ministry’s Supply Bill 2024 at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Ewon said Tekun Nasional has channelled RM51.5 million in funding to 2,531 ex-army personnel-turned-entrepreneurs. He said for 2023, Tekun Nasional has allocated a RM10 million special fund to be channelled to entrepreneurs among ex-security officers via the Skim Pembiayaan Bekas Penjawat Keselamatan (SPEK).

“As of Oct 19, 2023, SKM has allocated RM1.35 million in incentives to implement 60 JMK programmes, benefitting 10,045 people with total sales reaching RM5.5 million,” he said. -

