Everything You Need to Know About The Beatles’ Final Song ‘Now And Then’

, will premiere on 1 November. The film’s global online premiere will be hosted on The Beatles’ official YouTube channel. The story of ‘Now And Then’ begins in the late 1970s, when John recorded a demo with vocals and piano at his home in New York’s Dakota Building. In 1994, his wife, Yoko Ono Lennon, gave the recording to Paul, George and Ringo, along with John’s demos for ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love’.

At that point, technological limitations prevented John’s vocals and piano from being separated to achieve the clear, unclouded mix needed to finish the song. ‘Now And Then’ was shelved, with a hope that one day it would be revisited.docuseries in 2021, directed by Peter Jackson, which astonished viewers with its award-winning film and audio restoration, led to the revival of the ‘Now And Then’ demo as the final Beatles song.

In 2022, Paul and Ringo set about completing the song. Besides John’s vocal, ‘Now And Then’ includes electric and acoustic guitar recorded in 1995 by George, Ringo’s new drum part, and bass, guitar and piano from Paul, which matches John’s original playing.

Paul and Giles also added one last, wonderfully subtle touch: backing vocals from the original recordings of ‘Here, There And Everywhere’, ‘Eleanor Rigby’ and ‘Because’, woven into the new song.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.