Everton stage late comeback to beat Newcastle 3-0

Everton scored three goals in the final 11 minutes to secure a 3-0 victory over Newcastle and climb out of the Premier League relegation zone. Despite a 10-point deduction for financial breaches, Everton's fine form continued as Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Beto found the back of the net. Kieran Trippier's errors proved costly for Newcastle, who were also affected by fatigue. The win lifts Everton one point clear of the bottom three.





