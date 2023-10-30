Evergreen Group unveils new corporate haven in M’sia with HWG partnership

From left: Lim, HWG co-founder Elsie Loo, HWG CFO/COO Kathryn Khoo, Chua, Yong, Sim and Evergreen Group Holdings Malaysia director Daphne Tan at the event.
HWG is currently leading an amazing journey of growth and transformation, with a clear goal of becoming the top-notch provider of wealth management services. This partnership of the pioneer business will surely shed light on the future of the clients, making their lives more fulfilling.Well-known Singaporean K-pop singer David Yong, who is also Evergreen Group Holdings CEO, said: “We are committed to long-term commitment and positive impact.
Moving forward, he added that their dedication to excellence and innovation will continue to set new benchmarks in wealth management and positively impact the financial well-being of their clients. In addition to the partnership announcement, Evergreen Group Holdings will also celebrate a significant milestone for its subsidiary company Maxima, which operates under the HWG umbrella.
He said the MoU signing ceremony will mark a historic moment in the wealth management industry as Evergreen Group Holdings and HWG take a monumental step towards the community. These initiatives further demonstrate the commitment of this joint venture to meet the diverse financial needs of the region.As a trendy collaborator with a touch of pizzazz – HWG, a prominent wealth management company join forces to offer a variety of financial advisory to individuals, businesses and institutions.