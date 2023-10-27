EU urges ‘corridors and pauses’ as UN warns ‘nowhere’ safe in Gaza

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Israel has carried out relentless strikes on Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, in the deadliest attack since Israel’s creation. That has forced 12 of the territory’s 35 hospitals to close, and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA has started to “significantly reduce its operations.”

Rights groups and international organisations have demanded the immediate release of hostages, who include women and children. Rahma Saqallah fled south with her family, heeding Israeli warnings. But after strikes killed her husband and three of her children, she was heading back home. headtopics.com

The war’s surging death toll is by far the highest since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the coastal territory in 2005 — a period that has seen four previous Gaza wars. Israeli troops entered northern Gaza on Wednesday for a “targeted raid” that came in “preparation for the next stages of combat”, the military said.Israel faces growing calls to ensure its response does not cause increasing civilian casualties.

“We do not welcome the expansion and scope of the war in the region,” Hossein Amir-Abdollah said at the UN.American and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 16 times this month, according to the Pentagon, which blamed Iranian-backed groups. headtopics.com

