EU urges ‘corridors and pauses’ as UN warns ‘nowhere’ safe in Gaza

A smoke plume covers the sun during a forest fire that reportedly ignited after shell fire from Israel, in the Labouneh area in southern Lebanon close to the border with northern Israel, on October 26, 2023. AFPPIX: EU leaders have demanded “humanitarian corridors and pauses” in Israel’s war against Hamas, urging aid access for civilians trapped in besieged Gaza, where the United Nations says “nowhere is safe.
The Israeli strikes have killed more than 7,000 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, with growing calls for protection of innocents caught in the conflict. That has forced 12 of the territory’s 35 hospitals to close, and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA has started to “significantly reduce its operations.”
Rights groups and international organisations have demanded the immediate release of hostages, who include women and children. Rahma Saqallah fled south with her family, heeding Israeli warnings. But after strikes killed her husband and three of her children, she was heading back home. headtopics.com
The war's surging death toll is by far the highest since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the coastal territory in 2005 -- a period that has seen four previous Gaza wars. Israeli troops entered northern Gaza on Wednesday for a “targeted raid” that came in “preparation for the next stages of combat”, the military said.Israel faces growing calls to ensure its response does not cause increasing civilian casualties.
“We do not welcome the expansion and scope of the war in the region,“ Hossein Amir-Abdollah said at the UN.American and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 16 times this month, according to the Pentagon, which blamed Iranian-backed groups. headtopics.com