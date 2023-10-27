EU urges ‘corridors and pauses’ as UN warns ‘nowhere’ safe in Gaza

A smoke plume covers the sun during a forest fire that reportedly ignited after shell fire from Israel, in the Labouneh area in southern Lebanon close to the border with northern Israel, on October 26, 2023. AFPPIX: EU leaders have demanded “humanitarian corridors and pauses” in Israel’s war against Hamas, urging aid access for civilians trapped in besieged Gaza, where the United Nations says “nowhere is safe.

The Israeli strikes have killed more than 7,000 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, with growing calls for protection of innocents caught in the conflict. That has forced 12 of the territory’s 35 hospitals to close, and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA has started to “significantly reduce its operations.”

Rights groups and international organisations have demanded the immediate release of hostages, who include women and children. Rahma Saqallah fled south with her family, heeding Israeli warnings. But after strikes killed her husband and three of her children, she was heading back home. headtopics.com

The war's surging death toll is by far the highest since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the coastal territory in 2005 -- a period that has seen four previous Gaza wars. Israeli troops entered northern Gaza on Wednesday for a “targeted raid” that came in “preparation for the next stages of combat”, the military said.Israel faces growing calls to ensure its response does not cause increasing civilian casualties.

“We do not welcome the expansion and scope of the war in the region,“ Hossein Amir-Abdollah said at the UN.American and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 16 times this month, according to the Pentagon, which blamed Iranian-backed groups. headtopics.com

Read more:

theSundaily »

Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza surges to 7,028GAZA: The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 rose to 7,028, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Thu... Read more ⮕

Japan urges Israel to pause assault on Gaza StripThe request was made in a meeting between the countries late yesterday. Read more ⮕

PM’s spokesperson: Britain would discuss humanitarian pause in Gaza but not ceasefireLONDON, Oct 25 — Britain would discuss a humanitarian pause in the conflict in Gaza to facilitate aid shipments, but does not want a wholesale ceasefire as that would only... Read more ⮕

Pope urges release of hostages and humanitarian aid access in GazaVATICAN CITY, Oct 25 — Pope Francis today renewed his calls for the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants and for humanitarian aid to be allowed into the Gaza... Read more ⮕

PM Anwar claims threatened by European MPs for rallying behind Palestine in Gaza conflictCYBERJAYA, Oct 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he had been threatened by certain European parliamentarians after speaking up for Palestinian rights in the... Read more ⮕

PM Anwar claims threatened by European MPs for rallying behind Palestine against in Gaza conflictCYBERJAYA, Oct 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he had been threatened by certain European parliamentarians after speaking up for Palestinian rights in the... Read more ⮕