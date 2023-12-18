EU Launches Formal Proceedings Against X Platform for Illegal Online Content

The EU announced “formal infringement proceedings” against Elon Musk’s X platform today, under a law cracking down on illegal online content, after identifying disinformation related to Hamas’ Oct 7 attack in Israel. The action against the company formerly known as Twitter is the first against a major online platform since Brussels implemented the Digital Services Act (DSA), a sweeping piece of European Union legislation that strengthens online companies’ responsibility for content moderation.





