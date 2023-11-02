Ethnic rebel alliance seizes Chinese border town in Myanmar

Since Friday, fighting has raged across a swathe of Myanmar’s northern Shan state – where a billion-dollar rail link is planned as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road global infrastructure project. “Government, administrative organisations, and security organisations are no longer present” in Chinshwehaw town, which borders China’s Yunnan province, Zaw Min Tun said in a statement late yesterday.

He accused the three armed groups of “blowing up power stations, blowing up bridges, destroying transportation routes”, without giving details. Internet access was patchy and thousands of people had arrived in the town seeking safety, the resident said, asking for anonymity for security reasons.

On Tuesday, China’s minister for public security met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, Myanmar state media said, for a second day of talks with top junta officials about the clashes.

