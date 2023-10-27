Ethnic rebel alliance launch attacks across northern Myanmar

The coordinated attacks aim to prevent the military from sending reinforcements to Shan state and hamper its ability to launch airstrikes on the region. (AFP pic)

The military’s 2021 putsch sparked renewed fighting with powerful, China-backed ethnic rebel groups in the northern Shan state, home to a planned billion-dollar rail link, part of Beijing’s Belt and Road global infrastructure project.

The operation aims to block the military’s ability to send reinforcements to Shan state and target its ability to launch airstrikes on the region, it said, without giving details. A separate statement from the MNDAA said its fighters had closed the roads from the trade hub of Lashio to Chinshwehaw and Muse on the China border ahead of a “major offensive”.A rescue worker in Lashio who requested anonymity for safety reasons told AFP that rebels had begun shelling the military base in the town from 4am local time and that the military had responded with artillery fire. headtopics.com

Earlier this month, nearly 30 people were killed and dozens were wounded in a strike on a camp for displaced people in neighbouring Kachin state.

