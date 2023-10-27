Escalator installed in China’s Tianyu mountain to enhance tourists’ experience

much as mountain climbing can be an enjoyable recreational activity, not everyone can or is willing to participate due to various factors.showed several tourist destinations in China now equipped with escalators, combining nature’s sights and modern innovation to enhance the visitors’ experience.

In Tianyu Mountain, the escalator was built on the rocky terrain, making it convenient for visitors to take in the sights without the strain of hiking.reported that visitors have to complete the last three kilometres on foot as the 350-metre-long escalator does not go all the way to the top

The escalator was constructed in 2022, costing 10 million yuan (RM6.5 million) and each trip costs 30 yuan. The escalator also has a built-in mist feature to give off an enchanting feel while ascending the mountain, which is 300-metres above sea level. headtopics.com

Besides Tianyu Mountain, another mountainside escalator such as the 104-metre-long South Sky Ladder was built in the Shenxianju Tour Zone, also located in the Zhejiang province three years ago. “Our tour zone covers an area of 60 square kilometres and the highest place is 900 metres above sea level. It’s physically challenging for most tourists to walk around the whole tour zone.

“Even young people feel exhausted from climbing this mountain. Hoping to make tourists’ trips easier and convenient, we have installed both the cableway and escalator, so that people can enjoy the natural scenery easily,” said Gu Qiaolu, a manager at Shenxianju Tour Group. headtopics.com

The move garnered support and criticism alike from netizens. Some backed the initiative stating that elderly people and children can now have easy access to nature safely without tiring themselves. However, nature purists wondered what was the point of the escalators as they felt the amenities have taken away the meaning of mountain climbing and argued that the escalators “take away the natural beauty of the mountains”, ruining the overall experience.

Read more:

theSundaily »

Mohd Naim: Muslim PwD action plan developed to enhance understanding in IslamCYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) has developed the Muslim Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Action Plan to enhance their ... Read more ⮕

Firm sponsors RM40,000 upgrade for shelter homePETALING JAYA: Radium Development Bhd recently sponsored RM40,000 worth of improvements to enhance living conditions at the Shelter Home for Children ... Read more ⮕

M'sians Slam Politician for 'Inviting' Teresa Kok to Langkawi Beach Without Wearing AnythingRecently, some tourists in Kedah claimed that they were not allowed to wear shorts at the beach in Langkawi and just yesterday (October 26), the matter was Read more ⮕

Local woman spends RM12k on Omakase, regrets birthday dinnerOMAKASE is a Japanese dining experience the chef will present a series of plates, beginning with the lightest fare and proceeding to the heaviest dish... Read more ⮕

Maybank C’ship: SEA Games gold medallist Jing Xuen ready to learn from the prosKUALA LUMPUR: Playing against some of the world’s best can be an unnerving and daunting experience and it’s no different for reigning SEA Games women’... Read more ⮕