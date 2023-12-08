Ericsson predicts 1-in-5 global mobile subscriptions to be 5G by end of 2023

Ericsson estimates that almost one-in-five of all global mobile subscriptions will be 5G subscriptions by the end of 2023, as the growth proves resilient despite continued economic challenges and geopolitical unrest in some markets. The stat is featured in the November 2023 edition of the, which estimates that there will be 610 million new 5G subscriptions for the calendar year 2023 – a 63 percent increase on 2022 – bringing the global total to 1.

6 billion, about 100 million more than previously predicted. The report has been an industry reference source for network data, performance, statistics, and forecasts since its launch in 2011. The latest report – the 25th edition – has a new upper timeline for statistical forecasts, moving from 2028 to 2029. In line with recent editions, the Nov 2023 report confirms enhanced mobile broadband, fixed wireless access, gaming and AR/VR/-based services as the most common early consumer use cases for 5G. Regionally, the uptake of 5G subscriptions in North America continues to be stron





