HEAD TOPICS

Eric Nam Breaks Silence About Cancelled KL Tour; Said It Was To Protect His Team & Fans

 / Source: HypeMY

K-pop soloist Eric Nam (에릭남) finally breaks his silence about cancelling the KL stop for his ‘House On A Hill’. In a Twitter post, the Korean-American singer

Source

HypeMY

clarified the recent backlash he received following the cancellation of the Malaysian leg of his upcoming Asian tour.

The post also addresses his political stance on the current Palestine-Israel crisis, especially after liking an Instagram post with pro-Israel connotations.According to Eric, he had liked the post in reaction to the devastating news about the war. However, he then received threats related to his scheduled Kuala Lumpur show because of this. Eric said, “Out of an abundance of caution for my team and my fans, I made the difficult decision to cancel the show.

However, many K-pop fans still took offense to the post because they noted that Eric took a “neutral stance” instead of addressing his actions. Netizens believe that remaining neutral on the crisis justifies the Israeli government's attack on Palestine, which many felt is more akin to genocide than an act of self-defence. headtopics.com

Malaysia Headlines

Read more:HypeMY »