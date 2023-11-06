Epic Games Store Admits It's Still Not Profitable

On Monday, during the first day of the Epic v. Google legal showdown over app store fees, both companies gave their opening statements and began poking at each other’s witnesses. And during the day, Epic admitted that its digital PC game store still isn’t profitable. The Epic Games Store launched in late 2018 as a direct competitor to Steam, offering free games to users every month and a more favorable profit split for publishers and devs.

The store has continued to grow since its initial launch, adding more features and games, including some exclusive titles (temporarily at least…) only available on the Epic Store and not Steam. During that time, the store has angered some gamers and been a controversial money sink for Epic. And now in 2023, five years after it went live, the store is still failing to make money for the company behind Fortnite and Unreal Engine. Today, The Verge reported that while on the witness stand during the court proceedings, Epic Games Store boss Steve Allison admitted that the PC store isn’t profitable and said that “growth” was still the company’s main goal. In 2021, this was Epic’s same argument. During its highly publicized legal fight with Apple over the same in-app fees it’s now suing Google about, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted that losing more than $300 million on the store was all part of the plan. It was a “fantastic plan” and helped grow the store and its busines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LOWYATNET: Google Introduces Independent Security Review Badge For Play Store AppsGoogle has started adding Independent Security Review badges to apps to signify that they are safe to use, starting with VPNs.

Source: LowyatNET | Read more »

FMTODAY: Heavier penalties may be in store ‘to strike fear’ into river pollutersSeveral laws are being amended, in terms of jail sentences and fines, says Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, the minister for the environment.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Starbucks to raise wage for U.S. store workers by at least 3% from 2024KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has filed a motion to refer Jimmy Puah (PH-Tebrau) to the Parliament’s Rights and Privileges Committee for allegedly liking Israeli starlet Gal Gadot’s post on social media.

Source: staronline | Read more »

WORLDOFBUZZ: This Iced Tea Store Indonesia Dispenses Their Drinks Using Petrol Pump-Like MachineAccording to this video by the store, the staff are dressed like petrol pump workers who will help customers fill their takeaway plastic bag (or as Malaysians

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Johari: Leave me out of the political gamesKUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Johari Abdul (pix) today asked all Members of Parliament to leave him out of their political games as his duty as the Speaker of...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: ‘Leave me out of political games’, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari tells MPsKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Tan Sri Johari Abdul today asked all Members of Parliament to leave him out of their political games as his duty as the Speaker of the House is just to...

Source: malaymail | Read more »