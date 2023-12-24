Ennoblement Ceremony at W Hotel Kuala Lumpur Celebrates Excellence in The Knights Award Season 2 - Asia Edition

A stunning Ennoblement Ceremony at W Hotel Kuala Lumpur marked a celebration of excellence in The Knights Award Season 2 – Asia Edition. This prestigious award is founded by visionary entrepreneur Dr. Zyro Wong and endorsed by Royal Patron Yang Berhormat Mulia Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, the Father of Malaysian Economic Development and founder of Petronas; special advisor Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ong Tee Keat; Guest of Honour His Royal Highness Prince Norodom Naravong; Yang Bahagia Dato Dr.

Ammar Abd Ghapar, the Director General of Tourism Malaysia Promotional Board; Dr. Zainah Shariff, Deputy Director General, National Department of Youth and Sports; Rizal Nainy, CEO of SME Corporation; Council of Lords from the European Union Region, Juan Jose Delgado; Council of Lords from Hong Kong, Kelvin Chan and many other prominent leaders of industry coming in the roles of Council of Lords. The Ennoblement Ceremony was a glittering event, showcasing many prestigious figures, business icons, local and international celebrities, and established organisations from across Asi





WORLDOFBUZZ » / 🏆 19. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.