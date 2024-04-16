Engineering students robbed at university in Pagoh

Muar OCPD Asst Comm Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said one of the students reported that two strangers broke into her room at a university in Pagoh here at around 3am on Monday .

He added that all four victims, engineering students aged 19 to 24, were unharmed during the incident.

Robbery University Pagoh Engineering Students Knife Point

