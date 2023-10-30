Ending chicken subsidy, price controls not licence to raise prices, say traders

Chicken trader Zaini Shaari, 54, (right) attending to a customer at Pasar Ayam in Amanjaya UTC in Ipoh. - Photo: Bernama

The termination of the chicken price control supports the sustainability of the local chicken production industry and allows the government to increase various socio-economic initiatives and people's welfare including cash assistance.Although the announcement was a relief to the traders, some of them who were met insisted that it was not a license for them to raise prices arbitrarily and did not want to burden consumers who were also affected by the cost of living.

"I understand and agree with the government's move to avoid subsidy leakage but at the same time the ministry needs to step up monitoring after this to ensure that prices do not burden consumers," said Mohammad Hafiz.A chicken trader at Pasar Seksyen 16, Shah Alam, Selangor, Sazali Ramli, 44, said stopping chicken subsidies and price controls is not expected to give consumers a significant price increase as currently traders are selling chicken below the control price of RM9. headtopics.com

"The effect of ceasing the subsidy will not be felt in the near term but if there is a price increase, it may not reach more than RM10 for one kg," he said. " If the wholesaler raises prices, we have to increase the price a little to cover the cost of rental because I don't charge for slaughtering. If the price is maintained, I have no problem selling at the same price," he said.Fresh chicken supplier P. Vikram, 33, from Perak who shares the same view as Nik Azwar, described the government's announcement as a relief for traders.

