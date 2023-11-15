Empowered Woman Sewing Masks to Support Family

The adage “teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime” holds true for Suraya Abdullah, who not only empowered herself but also impacted her loved ones. From being a housewife, she went on to earn a steady income by sewing various lifestyle products such as eye pillows, tummy pillows and masks. “Life was difficult prior to this, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. My husband, who worked at an oil palm estate, was laid off.

Her son, who was in primary school at the time, was on the verge of dropping out due to the family’s financial situation. Fortunately, her plea, along with those of many other Orang Asli in the village, caught the attention of Lim Xin Yu and Jason Wee, the “white knights” who launched The Asli Co with several villagers in late 2019 to help them earn a living by making succulent pots. Suraya became acquainted with the social enterprise and learned to sew using a sewing machine to make fabric face masks, which The Asli Co began selling in its online store after changing its business model in the aftermath of the pandemi

