Employers urged to boost female labour participation

said the government has introduced various initiatives to promote female employment in Malaysia, especially through amendments to the Employment Act 1955.

"In addition to fostering greater female participation, this move will also help reduce our reliance on foreign labour," he said during Wednesday's (Oct 18) Life at Work Awards 2023 event. Recently, the Statistics Department reported that Malaysia's fertility rate in 2022 had reached a 50-year low, at 1.6 children per woman aged 15 to 49.

"When TalentCorp initially began advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace, its primary objective was to support the return of more women to work. Over the years, TalentCorp has expanded its initiatives to promote the well-being of all employees in the workplace," he said. headtopics.com

TalentCorp Malaysia CEO Thomas Mathew said the organisation's commitment to increasing female workforce participation through various initiatives included childcare centres and workshops on flexible work arrangements.

