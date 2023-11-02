Emotional Jabeur to donate prize money to Palestinians

CANCUN: An emotional Ons Jabeur said she would donate part of her WTA Finals prize money to Palestinians after avenging her Wimbledon final defeat to Marketa Vondrousova on Wednesday. After earning her first win of the week at the season-ending championships in Cancun, Tunisia’s Jabeur choked back tears as she spoke on court.

“I am very happy with the win, but I haven’t been happy lately,” said the only Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. “The situation in the world doesn’t make me happy,” Jabeur added as she broke down in tears, before composing herself enough to talk about the Israel-Hamas conflict.“It’s heart-breaking, so I’ve decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians.

“I cannot be happy with just this win, with what is happening. I’m sorry guys, it’s supposed to be about tennis, but it’s very frustrating looking at videos every day. “I’m sorry — it’s not a political message, it’s just humanity. I want peace in this world and that’s it.”

Later, in her post-match press conference, the 29-year-old Jabeur said it had been a challenge to focus on tennis.“You go through videos, photos, they’re horrible, horrible photos every day. It doesn’t help me sleep or recover very well and the worst thing is I feel hopeless.

“Maybe donating some money would help a little bit with what they have been going through. But I know money doesn’t mean anything right now to them. So I wish freedom for everybody and really, peace for everyone.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Kelantan Aman Palestin collects RM500,000 to help PalestiniansKOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Aman Palestin has managed to collect RM500,000 thus far, to assist the people of Palestine who have been affected by the ongo...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: 11,000 Gaza ‘terror targets’ hit since war’s start, says IsraelGaza’s health ministry says Israeli bombardments have killed more than 8,500 Palestinians.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: US says violence by West Bank settlers ‘incredibly destabilising’More than 120 West Bank Palestinians have been killed since the Gaza war began on Oct 7.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Egypt to receive wounded Gazans through key crossing, say sourcesCAIRO, Nov 1 — Egypt is preparing to treat wounded Palestinians from the bombarded Gaza Strip starting today, with the opening of a border crossing to people after weeks of war,...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Norway believes Israel may have not fully respected international lawABU DHABI, Oct 31 — Norway believes Israel may have broken international law in its bombardment of Gaza that has levelled neighbourhoods and killed thousands of Palestinians, its...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Jailed Iranian activist smuggles out letter of thanks for Nobel PrizeThe imprisoned women’s rights advocate won the 2023 peace prize on Oct 6.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕