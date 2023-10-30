Emergency in El Salvador as tropical storm looms

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador declared a state of emergency today ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Pilar, which is due to make landfall in the coming days.

“A state of national emergency is declared throughout the territory of the republic for a period of 15 days,” said a decree approved by the country’s parliament that allows for the activation of emergency services and funding for disaster response.

Pilar was moving towards El Salvador with maximum sustained winds of 65kph, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). The storm was expected “to produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding in portions of Central America during the next few days”, the NHC said in a statement early today.El Salvador has a population of 6.6 million, and nearly 90% of its territory is vulnerable to floods, landslides and constant tremors. headtopics.com

Last year, the country was hit by Tropical Storm Julia, which killed 10 people and caused millions of dollars in economic losses.

