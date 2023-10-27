Emergency EU oil meeting focused on securing diesel supply, says official

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check
PM Anwar witnesses signing agreement for relocation to Port Dickson and redevelopment of Royal Military Police Corps training centre, Army Red Warrior acrobatic team Today’s meeting was called by the EU commissioner for energy Kadri Simson to assess potential supply risks in case the Israel-Hamas conflict triggers a broader regional one.
The meeting of the EU’s oil coordination group concluded that the risks are much lower than 50 years ago as Europe only relies on oil for about 30 per cent of its energy mix, although Saudi Arabia is one of its top three suppliers, the official said. headtopics.com
Each day around a fifth of daily global demand is shipped through the Strait of Hormuz. Western powers are nervous of an escalation that could lead to a blockade or increase the dangers of sailing through the narrow passage, where Iran has attacked and seized tankers in the past.
According to an EU directive, member states must have emergency oil stocks equivalent to 90 days of net imports, or 61 days of consumption. Gasoil is used in heating, particularly since the loss of most Russian gas, while jet fuel demand continues to rise. headtopics.com
“The continued crude oil export cuts by Opec and Russia, the conflict in Azerbaijan, and the Hamas attacks on Israel and its potential spill-over into the region are putting global oil supplies at risk,” Simson said in remarks seen by Reuters.
Simson also raised Russia’s ability to circumvent the US$60 (RM286) a barrel oil price cap imposed by the G7 using “shadow fleets”.