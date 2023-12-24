Embiid's 31 points lead 76ers to victory over Raptors

Joel Embiid scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 121-111 victory over Toronto. Embiid has now scored at least 30 points and 10 boards in 13 consecutive games. Despite twisting his ankle in the first quarter, Embiid returned to finish the game with a strong performance. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris also had impressive scoring performances for the 76ers.





