Elon Musk Proposes Fee for New Users on Social Media Platform X

ANKARA: Elon Musk , Chief Executive Officer of social media platform X, on Monday proposed a small fee for new users to write, reply to, or like posts.

In a post on X, Musk said such a measure would be unavoidable in order to "curb the relentless onslaught of bots" on the website.Further elaborating on the growing problem of bots and fake accounts spreading misinformation and spam on X, he said: "The onslaught of fake accounts also uses up the available namespace, so many good handles are taken as a result."

Musk said the inconvenience of paying such a fee would be outweighed by the benefit, saying: "This is only for new users.

No information has yet been released on the timeframe for implementing the policy or specific fees that new users may be required to pay.In October, X initiated a US$1 annual charge for new unverified users in New Zealand and the Philippines to post and interact with content in a bid to combat spam and bot activity.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel for the latest news you don't want to miss.

