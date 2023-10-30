Elliott Gould said 'shut up, Elvis' when the King asked about Barbra Streisand breakup

Barbra Streisand receives a kiss from Elliott Gould on her opening night in 'Funny Girl' at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London on April 13, 1966. Photo: TNS

He ain't nothing but a gossip dog! Elliott Gould says Elvis Presley was keen to discuss the Oscar nominee's infamous split from Barbra Streisand when they briefly met in the 1970s.actor and musical theater veteran, who said he had always wanted to meet the music superstar, got his chance when he arranged a face-to-face at one of the musician's Las Vegas shows at the International Hotel.singer didn't want to talk music or art as Gould had hoped.

"He said to me, 'Why did you and Barbra break up? You're two of my favorite people,'" the 85-year-old recalled in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.co-writer Joseph Walsh for the occasion and Gould recalled how when Presley opened the door to his dressing room, they were met by Elvis' father, Vernon; his manager, Col Tom Parker; and a gold-gilded .45-caliber handgun in the singer's belt. headtopics.com

The film star recognized that their encounter was fleeting, and at one point – when Vernon Presley and Parker left the room – the counterculture icon tried to give the music superstar some sage advice.

"He said, 'Hey, man, you're crazy,'" Gould said."I said, 'I ain't crazy, Elvis. I'm scared just like you. Your daddy and the colonel aren't going to let us be alone for too long. You're a cash cow to these people. headtopics.com

"Why don't you come out and just be free, just be a free spirit? Leave Elvis here and come out and be free.'"

