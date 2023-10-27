Elements of extremism, violence not permitted during Palestine Solidarity Week

Let students focus on learning, no need for Palestine Solidarity Week in schools, MP tells Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry will not compromise on any elements of extremism and violence during the organising of Palestine Solidarity Week at schools and all educational institutions under its purview.

In a Friday (Oct 27) statement, the Ministry said that replica weapons, icons, and symbols containing provocative and confrontational elements are not permitted. "The Education Ministry encourages activities that support humanitarian issues such as peace-themed video screenings and poster painting competitions, recital of humanitarian poetry, and fundraising for the Palestinian people to be carried out throughout the week."All institutions under the Ministry have been asked always to follow the organising guidelines. headtopics.com

Earlier today, a 55-second video clip showing a man dressed as a militant and armed with a replica rifle in a school programme went viral on X and TikTok, causing concern among the netizens. The Education Ministry said they were aware of public concern regarding the viral video and acknowledged that the programme in question did not follow the Ministry's guidelines.On Thursday (Oct 26), the MOE announced that all educational institutions under its purview would be holding Palestine Solidarity Week next week, that is, from Oct 29 to Nov 3, in response to the government's stance of standing together to defend the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people.

It said the programme educates students about noble values, including human rights and compassion, empathy and concern for the suffering borne by others regardless of race, religion or social status.- BernamaSituation in Kedah flood-hit areas improvesM’sia clear on stance in WHO Pandemic Treaty, IHR negotiations - Health DG headtopics.com

