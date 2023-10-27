Electrolux to cut 3,000 jobs as sales fall, lowers outlook

Electrolux continues to grapple with supply-chain disruptions as it adjusts to reduced demand for home appliances.

STOCKHOLM: Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux said Thursday it plans to cut some 3,000 jobs as it reported lower sales in the third quarter. “Against the background of continued weak consumer demand and competitive pressure in the market, Electrolux Group is stepping up its cost reduction efforts to restore margins,” the company said in a statement.The company reported a near 8%drop in sales to 33.4 billion kronor (US$3 billion) in the third quarter compared to the same period the previous year.In February of this year it announced it was ceasing production at one of its two plants in Hungary. This plant employed 650 people.

Although it returned to the black in the third quarter with a net profit of 123 million kronor, compared to a loss of 625 million kronor a year earlier, the company reported a combined net loss of 1.1 billion kronor for the first three quarters of the year.Electrolux saw a boon during the pandemic as house-bound consumers turned their attention to refreshing their homes. headtopics.com

But the company was then hit with supply-chain disruptions and is now struggling to adapt to weaker demand.

