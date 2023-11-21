Electric Dreams: A Tattoo Studio Beyond Skin Deep

In a world buzzing with hashtags and filters, there’s a rebel with a cause, and his canvas isn’t just skin deep. Meet Simon, the ink maestro behind Electric Dreams, a tattoo studio that’s more than meets the eye. In an exclusive chat with, Simon takes us on a journey from the neon-lit vibe of the ’80s to the very essence of his ink-filled haven – where we also have the chance to chat with two other artists whom he mentored. So, Electric Dreams – what’s the scoop behind the name?” we ask Simon.

With a mischievous grin, he spills the tea. “I snagged it from an ’80s song. Took a few tries, but Electric Dreams stuck – catchy, right?” We find it more than catchy; it’s a vibe that sets the tone for a studio where neon dreams seem to meet tattooed realities. Opening shop wasn’t just about ink and needles for Simon; it was about creating a haven for kindred spirits. “It’s a place for everyone with the same life goals – to be good at what you do and to be unapologetically yourself





