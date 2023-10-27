Elderly man killed after crashing motorcycle into parked trailer

Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Hussin Zamora said the incident occurred on Friday (Oct 27) at KM47.5 Jalan Johor Baru-Mersing near the Panti Forest Reserve.

“The 74-year-old victim was travelling towards Johor Baru for work at 4.30am when the incident happened," he said. Supt Hussin said the victim was believed to have lost control of the motorcycle and hit the rear end of the trailer parked on the left side of the road shoulder.

He said the trailer had been left at the spot since 10pm on Thursday (Oct 26) after experiencing a faulty engine. Supt Zamora said the victim suffered from head injuries, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.MMEA clears 50 more illegal fish traps from Perak waters headtopics.com

Read more:

staronline »

Elderly M’sian man threatens violence against customer who advised him not to smoke in eaterySMOKING in eateries has been banned by the government since 2020 but some people still choose to go against this rule. An elderly man recently gained ... Read more ⮕

Ipoh police cripple armed robbery gang who assaulted elderly in own homesIPOH, Oct 26 — Police have arrested three men and a woman suspected of beating and robbing the elderly in a series of early morning home invasions around Ipoh city. Ipoh police... Read more ⮕

Tourist dies after 10m-high glass bridge in Indonesia’s forest park gives wayTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

Sarikei housewife loses RM540,000 to investment scamTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

Strict but fair supervision will improve police service delivery, says IGPTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

From gambier streets to glistening suites: Quayside JBCC's legacy is shaping the transformation of Tan Hiok Nee StreetTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕