Elderly M'sian Man Threatens Family with Violence After Being Asked Not to Smoke at Eatery

It’s been quite a few years since the Malaysian authorities had banned smoking at restaurants but unfortunately, there are still many among us who have not gotten the memo.

What makes this even more saddening is the fact that, when these individuals are told not to smoke at an eatery, they don’t see the wrong in their actions and attempt to start a fight. Netizen, Kkei Tham, took to her Facebook page to share how an elderly man who was smoking at a restaurant she and her family was eating at, had threatened her family with violence after her father had told him to take his cigarette outside.

She wrote, “I went to have breakfast with my family, we have children and elderly people with us. (Due to the cigarette smoke coming from the elderly man smoking within the restaurant premises), the children started to cough.” headtopics.com

Kkei’s father then decided to ask the elderly man if he could go outside to smoke as the young children and others around were breathing in his secondhand smoke. Instead of understanding the situation, the elderly man rudely yelled, “Is this your father’s place?”

The elderly man allegedly told them that they shouldn’t take their children out if they can’t handle others being out in public. He also then threatened to throw a chair at Kkei’s father but fortunately, Kkei’s brother managed to prevent it. headtopics.com

“We cannot go out to eat because you want to smoke? Usually, when someone is smoking, we will tell them ‘uncle, is it okay if you don’t smoke here?’. Some uncles are really good and would go outside on their own initiative,” she added.Apparently, even the restaurant owner told the elderly man not to smoke within their premises but he refused to listen.

Man City crush Man United as Liverpool show support for absent DiazLONDON, Oct 30 — Manchester City underlined the vast gulf in quality between themselves and Manchester United yesterday as Liverpool showed their support for absent team-mate... Read more ⮕

Error-prone AI chatbot dog leads Japan’s elderly astray‘Dai-chan’, a cartoon canine AI chatbot, has been providing dubious responses, garnering mostly good-natured public attention. Read more ⮕

Elderly M’sian mum belittles son for being a factory worker despite being her caregiverGROWING up as a kid with parents that focus only solely on their child’s accomplishment as success is undoubtedly difficult. Time and time again, we’v... Read more ⮕

Elderly M’sian mum belittles son for being a factory worker despite being her caregiverGROWING up as a kid with parents that focus only solely on their child’s accomplishment as success is undoubtedly difficult. Time and time again, we’v... Read more ⮕

Dear Thelma: Caught in the middle – a family torn apartOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

In appeal to stop man’s reburial as alleged Muslim convert, Hindu family says Shariah court had no jurisdictionKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — A Shariah court in Selangor did not have the powers to issue a court order for the reburial of school teacher B. Raguram according to Islamic rites, his... Read more ⮕