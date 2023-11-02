Elderly Japanese hostage taker ‘had grudge’ with post office

Two people were wounded at the hospital in Saitama, outside Tokyo, while the two hostages were unharmed after an eight-hour ordeal at the hands of the irate and armed pensioner on Tuesday. Suspect Tsuneo Suzuki (right), who barricaded himself in a post office, is transferred by a police vehicle in Warabi city, Saitama prefecture on October 31, 2023. — AFP pic“He demanded to police officers at the scene that he wanted to see a specific someone,” a Saitama police spokesman told AFP, adding only that an investigation was ongoing.

He also confirmed to police that he was behind the hospital shooting, which resulted in two injuries, and the fire at an apartment where he lived, local media said.Broadcaster NTV said Suzuki told police he had “shot” a gun at the hospital and “burned my house”.This picture shows the area around a post office where a suspected gunman has taken an unknown number of people hostage in Warabi City, Saitama.

Crime rates are exceedingly low and gun violence nearly non-existent in Japan, which has some of the toughest firearms laws in the world. Earlier in the day, a man had been seen firing a gun at Todachuo General Hospital, injuring two people, reportedly a doctor and a patient, before leaving on a motorbike.Neighbours described Suzuki as a friendly man who lived alone.

