SAN SALVADOR: Populist President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador today submitted his candidacy for a second term in office, despite concerns over the legality of his bid.

Bukele, 42, who swept to power in the 2019 elections brushing aside two establishment parties, has adopted the label “Dictator of El Salvador” in an ironic nod to critics. Last year he announced that he would seek another term in office after the Supreme Court allowed him to run for re-election, sparking intense debate over its constitutionality.The Salvadoran constitution imposes single-term limits on candidates for presidential elections, barring anyone from running who “has served as president of the republic for more than six months, consecutive or not” within the six months before the presidential period.

But Bukele’s war against violent street gangs has won him adoration from a crime-fatigued population, while attracting heavy criticism from human rights organisations over mass trials and arrests without warrants. headtopics.com

Rights groups, the United Nations, and the US have all expressed alarm over arbitrary arrests, inhumane prison conditions, and growing authoritarianism. For Bukele’s first year in office, the poverty-stricken Central American country had 38 murders per 100,000 inhabitants.Polls indicate that nine out of ten Salvadorans support Bukele’s assault on gangs which formerly controlled 80% of the country, according to the government.

The young president is the most popular in Latin America, according to the 2023 report published in July by the regional poll published in July by Latinobarometro.On the economic front, Bukele moved to make Bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador’s dollarised economy – the first country in the world to do so. headtopics.com

