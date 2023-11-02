Eggs will cost more if prices are floated now, says minister

Datuk Chan Foong Hin said this was why the government decided to postpone the move to allow egg prices to float.“Eggs are a fundamental source of protein, and we anticipate a more severe market reaction after allowing egg prices to float, compared with chicken,” he told a media briefing at the ministry yesterday.

Chan also said the ministry had been allocated RM6.17bil in Budget 2024, of which RM2.6bil would be channelled to food subsidies. “The ministry is facing a dilemma, and we hope to help farmers and ensure food security for the people. Additionally, Malaysians are accustomed to subsidies, so phasing out subsidies should be done gradually,” he added.

“Our country’s demand for eggs is 942.15 million units per month, with an average annual consumption of 371.2 eggs per person,” he added.

